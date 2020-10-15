Celebrate World Food Day By Completing A 75K Challenge And Winning BIG With This This Fitness App

When food voucher is on the table then there’s no competition too big that you can’t complete!!

You feel?! Issa foodie kinda motivation.

The UAE’s first-ever fitness rewards-based app, Fitze, has launched with a vision of incorporating health and fitness into the day to day lives of UAE Residents and is now giving Dubai foodies out there the chance to win AED100 voucher with talabat by simply downloading the Fitze from App Store or Google Play Store and joining the 75K Challenge.

A good way to feast up this World Food Day without worrying about the cals… that you’ve already burned through the 75K challenge!