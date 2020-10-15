Latest
Celebrate World Food Day By Completing A 75K Challenge And Winning BIG With This This Fitness App
When food voucher is on the table then there’s no competition too big that you can’t complete!!
You feel?! Issa foodie kinda motivation.
The UAE’s first-ever fitness rewards-based app, Fitze, has launched with a vision of incorporating health and fitness into the day to day lives of UAE Residents and is now giving Dubai foodies out there the chance to win AED100 voucher with talabat by simply downloading the Fitze from App Store or Google Play Store and joining the 75K Challenge.
A good way to feast up this World Food Day without worrying about the cals… that you’ve already burned through the 75K challenge!
*EVERY* Fitze’s talabat 75K Challenge finisher will be rewarded this delightful AED100 voucher!
Simply download Fitze app and join this delisshhh challenge between October 15 to October 19.
Make sure to turn on your Fitze notifications for this one!
To download the app click here.
Fitze users need to join the challenge and complete a total of 75,000 steps in 6 days to win AED 100 voucher which can be used for their next order on talabat
Basically, this is how it works:
- Download the Fitze App
- Complete 75K steps in 6 days (you can join the comp from October 15 – October 19)
…Thas it! Sweet and simple.
Yallaahhh go download the app here.