Get Into The Summer Spirit At This Bottle Shop’s Flash 80% Discount Sale

Looking to add an exciting twist to your summer drink? Big Daddy’s got youuu!

One of the biggest beverage stores in Asia is going BIGGER than ever this summer.

JMK Cellars are running their ‘Mighty Summer of the 80’ flash sale, and prices have been slashed by 80% for up to 5000 different items!

Psst! It’s birthday madness at JMK Cellars, which celebrates its birthday in July! Don’t miss big birthday surprises happening throughout the month.

via GIPHY

Summer just got a LOT cooler

It’s time to unleash the drink connoisseur inside you. Grab all your favourite bevvies and get the party started!

Head on down to RAK and stock up on all your favourite premium drinks at prices like NEVER before. They have a HUGE variety of drinks all under one roof- so there’s something for everyone!

This offer is going to amp up all your remaining pool parties and get-togethers… but you need to hurry now because they’re running out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jmk Cellars Rak 🇦🇪 (@jmk_cellars)

The finer deets-

For more info, call +971506859591 or +971501859596

Find JMK Cellars here, Al Hamra Freezone, RAK. Your favourite store, same location, but only 10 TIMES bigger and better!