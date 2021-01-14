The World's First Floating Resort Is Opening In Dubai And It Looks INCREDIBLE

Dubai is always turning heads with new concepts, and this one is set to make a huge splash!

We’ve seen snaps of private floating villas before but now it looks like a resort that will be easily accessible to the public (who can afford a high-end hotel, that is) is opening in Dubai.

The opening date of The Sea Palace floating hotel is still TBC, but construction is well underway and you can already book tours of the currently-landed ship, at the Seagate Shipyard, an Emirati ship-building company.

Eco-friendly and luxurious to a T, the innovative new design has glass floors and incredible Dubai skyline views