Flower Gifting In Dubai Just Got A Fabulous Upgrade Right In Time For Mother’s Day!

It’s Time To One-Up Your Flower Bouquet Gift Thanks To This Collaboration Between Floward And Eyewa

Spring is here, the air is fresher and there is a giddy skip in everyone’s steps. You want to add some floral sparkle to that? Here’s some exciting news just for YOU

Now, instead of just indulging the olfactory senses of your loved ones, it’s time to up their eyewear game too.

And this is possible because, Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in the MENA and UK has just partnered with Eyewa, the leading online eyewear store in the region! Woot woot.

And psst! They’re launching an exclusive Mother’s Day collection with heaps of gifts that mum will simply LOVE.

Clearly, both these GCC start-ups are in the game to works wonder for your gift needs

Floward has a fab mix of prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers.

They also offer cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manage last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience. Ideal!

All the beautiful and lovely floral deets here:

Staring March 2022, if you are in the UAE, you can order flowers bundled with ladies’ eyewear.

Do you wanna know the best part? They’re launching an exclusive Mother’s Day collection for this occasion to offer their clients a variety of gifts!

Order now!

Isn’t this just the sweetest thing? *heart-eyes*

via GIPHY