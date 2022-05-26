د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

FlyDubai Just Announced 60 Daily Shuttle Flights To Doha For The FIFA World Cup 2022

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

This is AMAZING news for FIFA World Cup fans! Qatar Airways’ is collabing with a few GCC airlines so ticket holders can make it to the game.

Saudia, Oman Air, and Kuwait Airways are among the airlines that will organise flights to Doha.

FlyDubai will operate 60 flights to Qatar as part of the one-day shuttle service to fly out football fans during the FIFA World Cup

Saudia will operate 40 daily flights from Riyadh and Jeddah. The airlines will be carrying up to 5,000 fans. Kuwait Airways will run up to 20 flights a day, carrying up to 1,700 fans. Oman Air will run 48 flights from Muscat, carrying around 3,400 fans.

The Match Day Shuttle will be for FIFA World Cup ticket holders.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by flydubai (@flydubai)

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer