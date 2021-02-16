‘I Woke Up Like This:’ Dubai Fog Videos Are Viral Around The World

The Arctic has Northern Lights, Europe has Alps and We Have The Foggggg…

A Dubai photographer has been sharing STUNNING videos of Dubai fog, one of the images was accompanied by this caption, and it’s SO true.

Watching the fog zoom through Dubai is an otherworldly experience, in the morning it’s thick like a blanket covering many parts of the country and throughout the day, the fog seems to zoom through our stunning skyline.

Yes, Instagram is FLOODED with fog pics, but tbh we’re not tired of ’em and one photographer is grabbing attention for his stunning content.

‘My Dubai mornings’ – Fog videos, a lesson in how to do them right!