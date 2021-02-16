د . إAEDSRر . س

'I Woke Up Like This' Dubai Fog Videos Are Viral Around The World

‘I Woke Up Like This:’ Dubai Fog Videos Are Viral Around The World

The Arctic has Northern Lights, Europe has Alps and We Have The Foggggg…

A Dubai photographer has been sharing STUNNING videos of Dubai fog, one of the images was accompanied by this caption, and it’s SO true.

Watching the fog zoom through Dubai is an otherworldly experience, in the morning it’s thick like a blanket covering many parts of the country and throughout the day, the fog seems to zoom through our stunning skyline.

Yes, Instagram is FLOODED with fog pics, but tbh we’re not tired of ’em and one photographer is grabbing attention for his stunning content.

‘My Dubai mornings’ – Fog videos, a lesson in how to do them right!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R.Azmi (@ra.visual)

Sometimes We get few nights where All photographers of UAE get excited. Some head towards Desert and some head towards city and Few search for quite n empty parking lot to fly drone. This was captured from My fav rooftop on one of those special Nights. Anything I will say wont be enough to explain its beauty.
.

Via @R.Azmi

Pubity, an Instagram account with 27 MILLION followers, shared morning fog videos from @eliefeghaly7

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Memes | Culture | Comedy (@pubity)

In this shot, the Burj Khalifa pokes up over the fog and looks like a modern-day Disneyland ad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R.Azmi (@ra.visual)

The Dubai Marina skyline looks STUNNING

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R.Azmi (@ra.visual)

Okay, FAB!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R.Azmi (@ra.visual)

