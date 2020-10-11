If You Can't Pay - You Can Eat For Free At This Hummus Spot In Barsha

Now more than ever, (understatement of the century) people are struggling financially.

With paycheques decreased, countless jobs lost and many clinging onto jobs, good deeds mean so much more and one act of kindness from a popular Barsha resto made Dubai resident,Eterol Avic, realise humanity still exists.

Eterol came across Foul w Hummus, a humble eatery in Al Barsha which has a small but prominent sign at its entry, ‘if you can’t buy food, it’s for FREE. This is a gift from Allah’. He shared the story to FB group Dirham Stretcher and people are full of praise.

The Barsha spot, which genuinely serves up some of the best falafel in town and is 10010% worth the drive if you’ve yet to try it, has been giving free food to residents who need it since 2017.

Not only does Foul W Hummus taste great, they give free food to those who can’t afford it