If You Can't Pay - You Can Eat For Free At This Hummus Spot In Barsha
Now more than ever, (understatement of the century) people are struggling financially.
With paycheques decreased, countless jobs lost and many clinging onto jobs, good deeds mean so much more and one act of kindness from a popular Barsha resto made Dubai resident,Eterol Avic, realise humanity still exists.
Eterol came across Foul w Hummus, a humble eatery in Al Barsha which has a small but prominent sign at its entry, ‘if you can’t buy food, it’s for FREE. This is a gift from Allah’. He shared the story to FB group Dirham Stretcher and people are full of praise.
The Barsha spot, which genuinely serves up some of the best falafel in town and is 10010% worth the drive if you’ve yet to try it, has been giving free food to residents who need it since 2017.
Not only does Foul W Hummus taste great, they give free food to those who can’t afford it
An act by the humble Dubai resto made this resident realise humanity is still alive
I was walking around Al Barsha1 when I passed through this small cafeteria, it wasnt really something to glance back at first sight but what intrigued me was their signage that says ” If you cant buy food, its for FREE. This is a gift from ALLAH “. I know there are quite few restaurants that offers the same deed but it really wowed me, making me realize that humanity is still alive. So for those of you who’s looking for budget meals, try and visit the shop as they dont just offer good food but they also provide for those who cannot afford especially now at this time when everyone’s looking for alternatives on how to spend every single penny.
And Eterol is calling on more support for restaurants doing the same – Hear! Hear!
Let us normalize patronizing local shops like this that extends their generosity for those who are in need. Thank you
Via Facebook/Eterol Avic