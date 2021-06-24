There's A FREE Crypto-Learning Event In DIFC And One Attendee Will Win $2000 Of Ethereum

The zeitgeist conversation right now is crypto. Some people are making millions, but jumping in headfirst and investing without the knowledge is like looking for fool’s gold. So if you ARE interested in investing in crypto, this news is for you! CoinMENA is hosting a ‘lunch and learn’ event, the first of its kind in the region. The free event is happening at the very slick DIFC Innovation Hub and will offer people interested in the world of crypto the opportunity to learn more about investing in crypto assets. All attendees will enjoy a catered lunch for free, there’ll be plenty of networking opportunities and you’ll walk away with some seriously cool merch… Did we mention it’s free?! Register for “Lunch + Learn: Why Invest in Crypto Now” right here One lucky attendee will win 1 Ethereum, worth approximately *AED7,346 *Market value can change

The event is an absolute must for current and would-be investors Interested in taking a step into the world of crypto investing? The event is hosted by CoinMENA, the only fully-regulated exchange within the region to offer the largest number of crypto-assets ranked in the top 15 globally. CoinMENA users can buy, sell, store, and receive digital assets safely and securely, as well as deposit and withdraw in their local currency. “Lunch + Learn: Why Invest in Crypto Now” will be led by CoinMENA Co-Founder Talal Tabbaa. The exciting agenda kicks off with networking and lunch, followed by the session and a deep dive into Ethereum. This educational event is all about bringing relevant crypto knowledge so you can start investing like a pro. Who better to learn from than a platform leading the way for crypto in the region?

🇦🇪 DUBAI EVENT ALERT 🚨 Led by our Co-Founder @tabbaa4, this educational event is aimed at bringing you relevant crypto knowledge in an interactive format while giving one lucky winner the chance to win 1 ETH (worth $2000). 🎟️ Get your ticket below!https://t.co/1sXRg3K9zE — CoinMENA | كوين مينا (@CoinMENA) June 22, 2021

CoinMENA – things to know Want to get ahead of the game? CoinMENA does same-day verification and promises the lowest fees in the region. You can trade in AED, and have the ability to withdraw easily from your bank account. The platform is fully bilingual and there’s customer service support available 24-7. Here’s a cool fact: The founder of CoinMENA, Dina Saman, is the first and only female member of a regulated and onshore crypto exchange… in the WORLD! Read her inspiring story here…