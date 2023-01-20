From Leading A Double Life To Pursuing Music Full Time – The Synaptik Is OWNING The Scene

“Follow your passion: it’ll lead you to your purpose.”

Palestinian-Jordanian music artist, Laith Al Husseini AKA The Synaptik, is living his truth and started living his dreams the second he decided to pursue his passion full-time. The promising musician is slowly but surely taking the MENA region by storm with his unique rap numbers like Al Tareeg and La Shay2 Yoz3ejoni.

The Synaptik’s journey is intriguing, yet not that uncommon: a talented individual stuck in a profession that was thrust upon him by the powers that be. But when has trusting your gut instinct ever NOT paid off? The upcoming rapper turned his hobby into a career, and now The Synaptik is on top of the world with all the love and appreciation his craft receives.

Want to know more? The Synaptik joined The Lovin Dubai Show to talk about his music style, life choices and the battle of living a double life, and how he was chosen by Flash Entertainment’s Regional Artist Spotlight programme.

“I finally made the internal journey to becoming The Synaptik because I didn’t like what I became”

Listen to The Synaptik’s catchy Arabic tracks below:

What is the Regional Artist Spotlight?

Each month Flash Entertainment features a new artist, they have their ear to the ground among emerging musicians in the UAE, finding local talent and giving you the chance to listen to some of their latest tracks.

The platform provides featured artists with unique performance opportunities through RAS Sessions, the live performance arm of Regional Artist Spotlight. RAS Sessions see artists perform renditions of their own tracks and cover well-known songs that have been held at the opening weekend of Ain Dubai – the world’s largest observation wheel, and intimate acoustic performances at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Make sure to follow us on Instagram @RegionalArtistSpotlight for all the latest news and updates!

Read next: This Dubai Rapper Is Making Noise With His Non-Conformist Sounds