From Strauss To Zimmer: Re-Live The Magic With The Limitless Orchestra

Get ready for 2 night of musical magic right here in Dubai, from January 10 to 11!

Dubai is set for an extraordinary fusion of classical elegance and cinematic GRANDNESS, as the Limitless Orchestra takes you on a breathtaking musical journey that blends the timeless works of Johann Strauss with the iconic film scores of the legendary Hans Zimmer.

Created and conducted by the genius Aleksey Igudesman, this world-premiere event is sure to leave you speechless. Hans Zimmer will be there as a special guest appearance too!

With a dazzling performance by opera’s rising star Ekaterina Shelehova, and an exclusive, special guest appearance by none other than Hans Zimmer himself, this is an evening you’ll never forget. From the waltz melodies of Strauss to the heart-pounding movie themes of Zimmer, this concert reinvents the classics with a global twist that will have you on your feet.

Why should you be there?

Well, aside from the rare chance to see Hans Zimmer live in a cozy, intimate setting at the Dubai Auditorium, this concert marks a momentous occasion

2025 is the year of Strauss in the classical world, as we celebrate 200 years since the birth of the “King of Waltz.” This event is not only a tribute to Strauss’s lasting legacy but also an exciting link to his influence in today’s music.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a groundbreaking project before it takes the world by storm. Be the first to witness this musical masterpiece that blends the old with the new, in a way you’ve never heard before.

So grab those tickets ASAP