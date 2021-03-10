A Frontline Worker Missed His Child’s Birth To Sanitise The Streets Of Dubai

“We are always working. Maybe we are working 18 hours… 20 hours. Full night”

14 hours after Mosharraf Hossain Sahid’s third child was born, he laid eyes on his newborn daughter for the first time, through his phone.

The Bangladeshi works for the Dubai public health department which has been the quiet backbone of the city’s successful fight against the pandemic.

His daughter was born on April 24, and Sahid was in the middle of a 16-hour shift for Dubai Municipality, disinfecting roads in Jumeirah. 10 months later, Sahid remains on the frontline, he recalls that during Ramadan they worked continuously, ”my wife was at the hospital with a newborn. I was looking to make a telephone call but it wasn’t possible because I am working”.

Mosharraf admits to missing his family desperately and knew he would miss the birth to play his essential role in the fight against COVID

A frontline worker in Dubai is honoured for his dedication. Watch his story here.