Latest
A Frontline Worker Missed His Child's Birth To Sanitise The Streets Of Dubai
A Frontline Worker Missed His Child’s Birth To Sanitise The Streets Of Dubai
“We are always working. Maybe we are working 18 hours… 20 hours. Full night”
14 hours after Mosharraf Hossain Sahid’s third child was born, he laid eyes on his newborn daughter for the first time, through his phone.
The Bangladeshi works for the Dubai public health department which has been the quiet backbone of the city’s successful fight against the pandemic.
His daughter was born on April 24, and Sahid was in the middle of a 16-hour shift for Dubai Municipality, disinfecting roads in Jumeirah. 10 months later, Sahid remains on the frontline, he recalls that during Ramadan they worked continuously, ”my wife was at the hospital with a newborn. I was looking to make a telephone call but it wasn’t possible because I am working”.
Mosharraf admits to missing his family desperately and knew he would miss the birth to play his essential role in the fight against COVID
A frontline worker in Dubai is honoured for his dedication. Watch his story here.
The Frontline Heroes Office honours frontline workers for remaining dedicated to their work
Mosharraf Hossain Sahid was part of the tireless public health crew that helped disinfect Dubai
“I knew before then that I would miss the birth of my child back home in our village of Cumilla in southern Bangladesh, but I realised that sterilisation was an important task, and my role was essential. I had been on the cleaning team since March when my directors asked me to be part of the task force to protect Dubai from the global outbreak. The work was long and relentless, but I was honoured to be part of the frontline team disinfecting the city. Dubai needed me and I was committed to the job.”
Frontline workers are now being honoured for their heroic efforts
Everyone in the world is facing COVID-19 so we all need to continue the fight until it is over. I’m dreaming of the day when I can hold my newborn daughter in my arms, but until then I will do whatever it takes to make a difference.