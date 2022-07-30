The People Of Fujairah Have Voluntarily Come Forward To Spread Aid To Those Affected By The Recent Floods

The unprecedented flooding in the UAE, especially in the Emirates of Ras al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Sharjah, shook the nation with its severity

Seven residents lost their lives despite rescue operations and evacuations being carried out around the clock. All departments were on high alert and field units were tirelessly helping the flood victims.

In the worst of times, you can always witness the best of humanity

Besides the government already providing aid and shelter to the victims of the flooding, the compassionate people of the affected areas also extended their hands in aid.

Watch below a video of a Fujairah resident voluntarily distribute parcels of biryani after the affliction had passed.

لحمه جميلة لحظة الشدايد

المواطن والمقيم كلهم عيال زايد #خطاك_السوء_إمارة_الفجيرة pic.twitter.com/TPfa5SPSdS — سلطان بن الشيخ مجرن (@binmejren) July 30, 2022

