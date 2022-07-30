د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

The People Of Fujairah Have Voluntarily Come Forward To Spread Aid To Those Affected By The Recent Floods

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The unprecedented flooding in the UAE, especially in the Emirates of Ras al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Sharjah, shook the nation with its severity

Seven residents lost their lives despite rescue operations and evacuations being carried out around the clock. All departments were on high alert and field units were tirelessly helping the flood victims.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OXPLORER 🌏 (@oxplorer.ae)

In the worst of times, you can always witness the best of humanity

Besides the government already providing aid and shelter to the victims of the flooding, the compassionate people of the affected areas also extended their hands in aid.

Watch below a video of a Fujairah resident voluntarily distribute parcels of biryani after the affliction had passed.

via GIPHY

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer