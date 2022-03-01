Gear Up For The CBD Run On The Palm For A Chance To Win Cash Prizes

The pandemic may have slowed things down for runners and running enthusiasts for a good two years but lucky us – we are in Dubai. With things slowly but surely coming back to a new ‘normal’, everybody’s favourite events are back in full gear.

Namely, RACEME’s CBD Run On The Palm, an annual race-for-all that spreads across Palm Jumeirah, for a wide range of ages and some SERIOUS cash prize.

You’re not going to want to miss this.

Register here before slots fill up!

Beginner or not, there’s a spot for you here…

2022’s CBR Run includes different categories for different ages:

Teens aged 11-16 can participate in the 5k run

Adults from 17-59 and seniors aged 60+ can partake in the 5, 10 and 21.1k run!

The question is, how far do you wanna challenge yourself this year?

It’s your time: grab your family and friends and make a day out of this

March 4 is when pre-race prep begins, you’re encouraged to pack a couple of essentials in your race bag, such as: your race bib and timing chip, safety pins, race t-shirt, Garmin and heart rate monitor, running shoes/gear, a race hat, sun lotion, bottle for hydration, and towel/dry clothes.

For the pre-race on March 5 , you enter the Enter Race Village at Nakheel Mall (with your masks) and double-check all necessary to-dos.

And finally, you race!

Prizes include:

Register to take part in this year’s race

The CBD Run On The Palm will take place on March 5, 2022.

Enter Palm Jumeirah and proceed until you see signs for the Nakheel Mall. Enter the mall’s car park, and follow official RaceME directions to the race village.

Click here to register.