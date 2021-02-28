3 Reasons This Dubai School Should Be On Every Parent's Radar

Does anyone else look back at your school days and wish there was a bigger focus on the REAL WORLD? We can spell, we can type, we can do maths (ish!), but educational institutes which go BEYOND the norm and introduce real-world formats focused on the comprehensive development of students should be applauded. And GEMS Metropole School in Motor City is doing just that! The school is standing out for the exceptional student experience, from a focus on leadership at all levels, improved facilities and introducing innovative ways to bring eco-learning and sustainability to the fore. With new facilities on the way, a school farm and a focus on fitness and wellbeing, here are 3 reasons why GEMS Metropole should be on every parent’s radar

1. From day one, GEMS Metropole is focused on developing the leadership skills of all students Say YES to real-world experiences for young students! Give students a platform and they will prosper and this is something GEMS Metropole puts a massive focus on. From infants all the way up to seniors, students become natural leaders thanks to well-crafted extracurricular activities and masterclass opportunities. Where can I sign up?! Oh, wait…

2. The world becomes a classroom at this very cool school farm Firstly… CUUTTTTE! But also, this is a brilliant first step into eco-friendly learning for kids. The school farm takes teaching out of the classroom and onto a farm environment where students can genuinely learn about healthy eating and they can see first hand how lessons on sustainability and business connect to real life!

3. New facilities will give even more attention to the school’s main focus; leadership, sports and performing arts *I wish I went to a school that focused on development! Renovations are happening across student areas and current fitness facilities are being upgraded to improve the student experience. GEMS Metropole is dedicated to developing leaders at every age, while its core curriculum focus is sports and the performing arts. But not just improvements in facilities, further subjects are being introduced in the 2021 – 22 academic year and BTEC offerings will be expanded to include sports and more!