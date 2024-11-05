Get 90 Days Of Unlimited Yas Waterworld Visits For The Price Of A Single Day!

For the first time ever, Yas Waterworld Yas Island is offering a Season Ticket for the price of just one ticket! This is major news for you and your waterpark-loving besties!

Splash into endless fun with unlimited visits to enjoy exhilarating rides and awesome events… your ultimate waterpark adventure is just a ticket away!

Get ready for a season of splash-tastic rides and fun events!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Waterworld™️ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@yaswaterworldyasisland)

The Yas Waterworld Season Ticket is available now

Yas Waterworld has just launched a fantastic Season Ticket that lets you enjoy non-stop aquatic fun for 90 days—all for the price of a single-day ticket! You heard it RIGHT! For just AED 325, waterpark lovers can leap into the ultimate experience from now until January 31, 2025.

With over 40 thrilling rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld is the perfect place for both adventure seekers and those looking for a relaxing vibe. Whether you’re tackling the thrilling Jebel Drop or relaxing at the Amwaj Wave Pool, this Season Ticket unlocks endless fun and memorable experiences.

The Season Ticket includes exciting special events

But… that’s not all! The Season Ticket also includes visits to exciting special events, like Yas Ladies and Kabayan Nights, making every visit feel fresh and new. Themed days and seasonal activities mean there’s always something to look forward to!

If you’ve already bought a day ticket, you can easily upgrade to a Season Ticket right at the park. Don’t wait—secure your Season Ticket today on the Yas Waterworld website and get ready for a season of endless adventure!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Waterworld™️ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@yaswaterworldyasisland)

The important bits

Available now until January 31

Pay AED325 for a Season Ticket. Get it here