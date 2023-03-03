Get In On The Fun With McDonald’s UAE ‘Raise Your Arches’ Campaign

Your fave golden arches launch a super fun campaign!

McDonald’s UAE is known for its innovative marketing campaigns, and “Raise Your Arches” is no exception. The campaign is a testament to McDonald’s UAE ability to connect with its customers in new and creative ways. By using a simple gesture like raising your eyebrows, the famous fast food brand has created a campaign that is memorable, relatable, and universally understood.

Hungry?! Raise your arches to let your besties know it’s time to visit McDonald’s

The idea behind the campaign is to highlight the universal appeal of McDonald’s. No matter where you are in the world, the golden arches are recognizable and bring a sense of familiarity to customers. By using a simple gesture like raising your eyebrows, the campaign seeks to connect people from different backgrounds and cultures through their shared love for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is a universal language

The main focus of the “Raise Your Arches” campaign is to encourage people to visit without having to say a word, but by simply raising their eyebrows knowingly.

This universal invitation is presented in a fun, simple, and catchy way that can easily resonate with anyone, showcasing the widespread appeal of McDonald’s that is easily understood by all and guaranteed to bring a smile to everyone’s face.