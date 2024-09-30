Get Ready For The Ultimate Beauty Event Hitting Dubai This October!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Listen up, Dubai beauty lovers! Get ready to step into the world of Beauty Unbound…the ultimate beauty festival coming to Nakheel Mall this October!
Featuring international brands like MAC, Fenty Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, and more, this is your chance to up your beauty game in the most fun and immersive way possible!
It all kicked off on September 16, when Sonia posted her first-ever Get Ready with Me video. The relatable rush of getting ready for a wedding in just five minutes had everyone hooked.
Then, Tumi added her own spice and mixed the lyrics from Sonia’s video to create a catchy song… Soon, other TikTok creators like Anastasia, Noor Stars, and Baneen Stars jumped on board, each adding their own spin to the soundtrack with playful, glam-packed videos.
By the end of September, beauty powerhouses like MAC, Fenty, and Benefit had joined the fun, with squads of influencers dropping their own takes on the trend.
From playful pop-ups to beauty masterclasses, Nakheel Mall is transforming into a glam wonderland, and trust us, you do NOT want to miss it. Here’s what’s in store:
And as if the beauty overload wasn’t enough…
Whether you’re after insider tips, a one-on-one consultation, or just a major glow-up, these sessions are every beauty lover’s dream come true!
To register for the masterclasses, please visit Beauty Unbound at Nakheel Mall. Kindly note that seats are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Oh, and did we mention the freebies? From October 1 to 20, every pop-up and beauty store will be handing out fab giveaways. So, not only will you leave looking gorgeous, you’ll be taking home some extra glam goodies too!
Get your calendars ready because Beauty Unbound at Nakheel Mall is about to be the hottest beauty event of the year.
Whether you’re a makeup pro or just love a good pampering, this is THE place to be for beauty fans of all kinds.
So, see you at Nakheel Mall where beauty truly knows no bounds!
