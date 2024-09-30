Get Ready For The Ultimate Beauty Event Hitting Dubai This October!

Listen up, Dubai beauty lovers! Get ready to step into the world of Beauty Unbound…the ultimate beauty festival coming to Nakheel Mall this October!

From October 1 to 20, this unmissable three-week beauty fest is bringing all your favorite brands, influencers, and glam squads together for a celebration of everything beauty, skincare, and self-expression

Featuring international brands like MAC, Fenty Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, and more, this is your chance to up your beauty game in the most fun and immersive way possible!

But before we dive into the glitz and glam of Nakheel Mall, let’s spill some tea on the viral Beauty Unbound (BU) trend that’s been blowing up TikTok!

It all kicked off on September 16, when Sonia posted her first-ever Get Ready with Me video. The relatable rush of getting ready for a wedding in just five minutes had everyone hooked.

Then, Tumi added her own spice and mixed the lyrics from Sonia’s video to create a catchy song… Soon, other TikTok creators like Anastasia, Noor Stars, and Baneen Stars jumped on board, each adding their own spin to the soundtrack with playful, glam-packed videos.

By the end of September, beauty powerhouses like MAC, Fenty, and Benefit had joined the fun, with squads of influencers dropping their own takes on the trend.

It all culminates on October 1, when Beauty Unbound officially takes over Nakheel Mall…so you’ve got to be there for the big reveal!

From playful pop-ups to beauty masterclasses, Nakheel Mall is transforming into a glam wonderland, and trust us, you do NOT want to miss it. Here’s what’s in store:

MAC’s Glow Play Wonderland: On the first floor, MAC is turning up the fun with themed makeup stations, a claw machine to win exclusive products, and a vibrant selfie-ready backdrop. This is your chance to snag the latest beauty must-haves while capturing all the glam for the ‘gram!

Fenty Beauty Pop-Up: Head to the lower ground floor for Fenty's ultra-playful setup. Grab their signature hot chocolate, dive into a candy wonderland, and personalize your own makeup bag. Don't forget to hit up the 360-photo station for that perfect glam shot!

Benefit Cosmetics' Pop-Up Party: Benefit is bringing the fun with interactive games like Hook a Tint and matching challenges to win free goodies. Strike a pose at the photo wall and leave with some fabulous prizes. How COOOOOLLLLL!!??

And as if the beauty overload wasn’t enough…

You can also level up your glam skills at exclusive masterclasses with mega-influencers like Noor and Baneen Stars and top makeup artist Anastasia

Whether you’re after insider tips, a one-on-one consultation, or just a major glow-up, these sessions are every beauty lover’s dream come true!

To register for the masterclasses, please visit Beauty Unbound at Nakheel Mall. Kindly note that seats are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Oh, and did we mention the freebies? From October 1 to 20, every pop-up and beauty store will be handing out fab giveaways. So, not only will you leave looking gorgeous, you’ll be taking home some extra glam goodies too!

Get your calendars ready because Beauty Unbound at Nakheel Mall is about to be the hottest beauty event of the year.

It’s all happening from October 1 to 20, and the best part? It’s free!

Whether you’re a makeup pro or just love a good pampering, this is THE place to be for beauty fans of all kinds.

So, see you at Nakheel Mall where beauty truly knows no bounds!