Get Ready To Shuffle And Share The Love With McDonald’s UAE’s Ramadan Campaign

Ramadan Mubarak! It’s that time of year when we all come together to spread kindness, joy, and good vibes all around. And McDonald’s UAE, in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent is making it even easier for us to live up to the giving spirit of the Holy Month with their latest initiative, The Cards for Good.

For just AED5, you can grab a deck of these special playing cards from McDonald’s UAE restaurants or via delivery, and all the proceeds will go to Emirates Red Crescent. Not only will you be spreading the love, but you’ll also get to reconnect with your inner child and have some good old-fashioned family fun!

The deck of cards includes a bunch of different challenges that are sure to get everyone laughing and bonding

You might have to call up a family member and offer to help them with anything they need, or maybe even convince someone to race with you on one leg (good luck with that one!). Basically, these cards are all about tapping into the innate kindness that kids have and reminding adults to do the same. By bringing out our inner child, the hope is that we’ll all spread a little more kindness and joy to those around us. Sounds pretty awesome, right?

PLUS, by purchasing The Cards for Good, you’re not just spreading love and joy in your own circle, but you’re also contributing to a great cause!

Whether you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your family and friends or want to make a positive impact in your community, The Cards for Good is the perfect way to do it!

Live up to the giving spirit of Ramadan and spread some love and kindness this year. Issa ‘feel good’ kinda vibes.

BTW, McDonald’s UAE has been a proud partner of Emirates Red Crescent for over 5 years now, raising more than AED1.5 million to help those in need. Last year alone, they raised over AED310,000 through the sale of books for Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts, an initiative by Emirates Red Crescent that empowers underprivileged women through sustainable crafts.

The happy deets

For more info on the Ramadan initiative, click here!

The cards are now available throughout Ramadan, from the restaurant front counter, drive-thru and delivery.