Get Ready To Sip, Play, And Score Over 1 Million AED At Barasti’s Exciting Life-Sized Board Game Experience!

This November, Barasti Beach Bar is turning up the fun with Baropoly, a life-sized board game that takes happy hour to a whole new level.
Yes, you read that right, epic prizes like all-inclusive holidays, luxury staycations, and dining experiences are up for grabs!
Here’s the deal: every drink you buy at Barasti gets you a scratch card. Every Baropoly icon gets you a chance to play the LIVE Baropoly game every Fridays, where you can roll through game spaces like Palm Pint and Ale Quoz, or maybe even hit the “Sands of Fate”! You might walk away with instant prizes, but watch out for the Baropoly “jail”!
If you’re lucky enough, playing Baropoly could help you score:
– An all-expenses-paid trip for two to an exotic destination
– Staycations at Destination Mina Seyahi
– Bubbalicious brunches and dining vouchers
– Beach and pool passes with unlimited food & drinks
– A full YEAR of food & drinks at Barasti!
With live DJ sets, daily entertainment, and thrilling prizes, Barasti’s Baropoly is THE event of the season.
When: Started from November 2, with live games every Friday (Nov 8, 15, 22, 29)
Where: Barasti Beach Bar, Le Meridien
Opening Hours: 9:00 am to 3:00 am
