Get Ready To Sip, Play, And Score Over 1 Million AED At Barasti’s Exciting Life-Sized Board Game Experience!

This November, Barasti Beach Bar is turning up the fun with Baropoly, a life-sized board game that takes happy hour to a whole new level.

Think Monopoly but with a Barasti twist: grab a drink, collect game pieces, and roll the dice for your chance to snag prizes worth over AED 1 million!

Yes, you read that right, epic prizes like all-inclusive holidays, luxury staycations, and dining experiences are up for grabs!

Here’s the deal: every drink you buy at Barasti gets you a scratch card. Every Baropoly icon gets you a chance to play the LIVE Baropoly game every Fridays, where you can roll through game spaces like Palm Pint and Ale Quoz, or maybe even hit the “Sands of Fate”! You might walk away with instant prizes, but watch out for the Baropoly “jail”!

The prizes are making every bit of effort worth it!

If you’re lucky enough, playing Baropoly could help you score:

– An all-expenses-paid trip for two to an exotic destination

– Staycations at Destination Mina Seyahi

– Bubbalicious brunches and dining vouchers

– Beach and pool passes with unlimited food & drinks

– A full YEAR of food & drinks at Barasti!

So gather your crew, sip on your favorite drinks, and let the games begin!

With live DJ sets, daily entertainment, and thrilling prizes, Barasti’s Baropoly is THE event of the season.

Get the deets below!

When: Started from November 2, with live games every Friday (Nov 8, 15, 22, 29)

Where: Barasti Beach Bar, Le Meridien

Opening Hours: 9:00 am to 3:00 am