Get Ready To Turn Up With DJ Snake Live On December 30!

Hera Shabbir
Hold onto your hats, Dubai! The global music powerhouse DJ Snake is bringing his unbeatable beats to Coca-Cola Arena on 30 December 2024, and this is DEFINITELY one party you don’t want to miss.

The French-Algerian superstar, the genius behind bangers like “Turn Down for What” and “Lean On,” is set to unleash an electrifying night of music, energy, and pure magic

Think pounding basslines, jaw-dropping visuals, and maybe even a surprise guest appearance or two…!

DJ Snake isn’t just a DJ, he’s an electric vibe. His ability to blend genres like hip-hop, trap, and dancehall has made him a titan in the world of electronic music. Whether you’re a fan of his global hits or itching to hear his freshest tracks, this show promises an audio-visual feast.

Imagine this: the iconic Coca-Cola Arena transformed into a pulsating dance floor with stunning light shows that’ll have you questioning reality. Add in Snake’s signature energy and a crowd buzzing with end-of-year excitement, and you’ve got the ultimate send-off for 2024.

And the best part? The party’s open to all ages. Whether you’re a seasoned rave master or looking to introduce your little sibling to the world of EDM, there’s a spot for everyone.

Tickets, please!

Got your dancing shoes ready? Secure your tickets ASAP because this is one show that’s bound to sell out faster than you can say “DJ Snake!” Tickets start at just AED 199, making it super affordable for a night you’ll talk about well into 2025.

  • Floor Standing: AED 299
  • Diamond: AED 499
  • Platinum: AED 399
  • Silver: AED 299
  • Bronze: AED 199

Grab your tickets now at coca-cola-arena.com and get ready for the ride of a lifetime!

So, what are you waiting for? Clear your calendar, gather your crew, and gear up for a night of non-stop dancing and unforgettable memories.

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena is a game-changer for live entertainment in the Middle East. This fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity venue in City Walk, Dubai, hosts events year-round, including concerts, sports, comedy, theater, and even weddings. Just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, the arena’s adaptable design suits events of all sizes. Managed by ASM Global and part of Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio, it cements Dubai’s status as a global events hub.

