Get Your Ramadan Food Fix Under The Stars At This Resort’s Opulent Open-Air Tent

Hey there, foodies! Are you ready for the ultimate Ramadan experience in Dubai?

The Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is bringing back the Kan Zaman open-air tent to take you on a journey back to the origins of Ramadan in Arabia. And let us tell you; it’s going to be lit!

Picture this: Panoramic views of Ain Dubai, live Arabic music, and a mouth-watering Iftar buffet filled with Middle Eastern and International delights. We’re talking 7 live cooking stations and desserts that will make you drool. Oh, and did we mention the outdoor Suhoor with live entertainment and a special set menu? It’s a food lover’s paradise!

Feast like a king or queen at the Kan Zaman open-air Ramadan tent!

Naleem Ariff, the General Manager of Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, promises that this year’s Ramadan will be even bigger and better. With delightful food, excellent service, and amazing experience, you know you’re in for a treat.

This year’s Ramadan will be in the perfect season for Dubai therefore, Iftar in an open-air tent, where our guests can celebrate the holy month outdoors in perfect weather… We also have tailor-made packages of Iftar & Suhoor for groups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort (@sheratonjumeirah)

Beautiful outdoor dining options continue at the Al Hadiqa Restaurant at Suhoor with live entertainment and a special set menu

The Iftar buffet is priced at AED199 per person, inclusive of traditional Ramadan juices. Children up to 6 years old are free of charge, and those aged 6 to 12 years old have 50% off.

And the best part? You can enjoy a special discounted rate of AED149 during the first week of Ramadan from March 23 to March 31. The buffet will be served every day from sunset until 10.00 pm.

So, grab your friends and family, and get ready to break your fast in style under the stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort (@sheratonjumeirah)

Make your reservations now by calling 04 315 3838 or emailing jumeirah.restaurants@sheraton.com

Where? Kan Zaman open-air Ramadan tent at the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

When? Throughout Ramadan

Timings? From sunset until 10.00 pm