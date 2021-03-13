Haifa Beseisso Is Getting All Praise On IG Thanks To An Empowering Song That Defies The ‘3aib’ Narrative

Haifa Beseisso, commonly known as Fly With Haifa on social media, released a rap song called ‘3aib,’ an empowering stance against the Arabic word.

The Dubai-based Palestinian vlogger released the rap song, aptly titled ‘The 3aib Song’ on Thursday as a means to put an end to the shaming of women.

The 3aib song was inspired by answers from the creator’s very own Instagram audience

Beseisso turned to her 612,000 Instagram following to ask them what they had been made to feel ‘shame’ over, wherein she received an outpour of replies that she added to the song.