This New Santorini-Inspired Resto Has One Of The Best Sunsets In Town

We may not be planning vacays, so this IS the next best thing!

If Santorini is on your travel bucket list, (you know, that GORGEOUS island famous for its rugged landscape, whitewash stone walls, endless steps and dramatic views) this new rooftop bar is a taste of Greece without ever leaving Dubai.

Find Helios at the five-star Hyatt Regency Dubai, and go there for spectacular views, handcrafted cocktails, plus a mix of tasty entrees and fab comfort food.

Like stepping onto a Grecian paradise, the Helios rooftop has UNREAL views of the Dubai skyline, Arabian Gulf and Deira islands