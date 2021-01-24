Latest
This New Santorini-Inspired Resto Has One Of The Best Sunsets In Town
We may not be planning vacays, so this IS the next best thing!
If Santorini is on your travel bucket list, (you know, that GORGEOUS island famous for its rugged landscape, whitewash stone walls, endless steps and dramatic views) this new rooftop bar is a taste of Greece without ever leaving Dubai.
Find Helios at the five-star Hyatt Regency Dubai, and go there for spectacular views, handcrafted cocktails, plus a mix of tasty entrees and fab comfort food.
Like stepping onto a Grecian paradise, the Helios rooftop has UNREAL views of the Dubai skyline, Arabian Gulf and Deira islands
If you’re obsessed with cute interiors, you’ll love the attention to detail here
It’s an endless sea of white and blue and the vibes are, in a nutshell, CHILLLLL.
Open from 10am until 1am, this is worth a visit at any time of the day. Always thinking of food? Come here to feast! You can tuck into a fab mix of Greek eats, starting with a glorious tzatziki, Greek salad and fried calamari, (okay, I’m 100% already planning my visit) followed by mousaka, shrimp souvlaki and gyros merida. DELISH!
Not just delish food, if you’re looking for a chill spot for cocktails and views, at Helios you’ll be treated to a mix of handcrafted cocktails, like the Santorini Sunset which literally TASTES like holidays.
Shisha lovers, you haven’t been forgotten, there’s a brill mix of flavours for you to try
Helios is the highest open-air rooftop bar and lounge in Deira and it’s now open
It’s open daily from 10am until 1am
Find it at Hyatt Regency Dubai
More info and booking here