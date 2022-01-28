Here Are 7 Deals You Can Nab When Bottle Shopping At Unisat Ajman

The outdoor season calls for backyard BBQs, picnics, camping trips, bonfires and if you’re short on a bottle or two for your plan then Unisat, Ajman is the first shop you should be rushing to.

Being only 30-mins away from Dubai and open 7 days a week from 9 am – 12am, DAILY, AND not requiring you to have a liquor license, Unisat is by far the #1 go-to bottle shop in the UAE.

Known for its amazing offers, here are 7 deals you can nab when bottle shopping at Unisat, Dubai

7. Win a branded chiller when you buy 3 selected Spanish grapes

The draw date is set for February 2022, mid-week.

6. Instant WIN in Scratch & Win promo on selected malt brands (Starts on Feb 1)

Prizes include a 55” TV and branded merchandise (caps, backpack, water bottles).

5. Get FREE Branded headphones when you buy 2 selected branded malts and enter a draw to WIN Home Bar Free! (Starts on Feb 1)

4. FREE Branded Flask when you buy 1 bottle of selected branded malt (Starts on Feb 1)

3. Get a FREE extra bottle when you purchase anything worth AED500 or above from a great selection of spirits to vinos

2. You can still enter in the lucky draw to win a big prize and that is a brand new Harley Davidson Bike!

Buy a litre of JD litre now at any Unisat store and stand a chance to take home a brand new Harley Davidson Bike

The promo is valid until Jan 31, 2022.

1. You already know by now, that Unisat Ajman loves to give a free bottle weekly!

Be in the chance to win by dropping your business card after you shop, PLUS they’re doing a monthly hamper giveaway online too!

*GIVEAWAY ALERT*

Like, tag and share your buds under Unisat’s insta post linked here and stand a chance to win a drink hamper!!

So get stocking up on fave bevvies and WIN tehehehe. And remember to drop your business card to get a chance to win a bottle of premium malt or a bottle of fizz on their WEEKLY in-store weekly draws.

The important bits

Open 7 days a week from 9 am – 12am, daily

Unisat is open on the holidays as well

Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location

Follow their IG for daily updates on comps and giveaways here!

Unisat home delivery is only applicable in Ajman and you can avail of free delivery when you spend a minimum of AED200.

Please your order here.