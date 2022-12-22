Here Are The 9 Reasons You Should Visit This Hotel During The Festive Season

The holiday season is upon us and it’s bright and beautiful. From afternoon teas to Christmas dinners, this hotel in Dubai has got all your festive needs covered! Plus, the kiddos can be involved in workshops and meet Santa. Whoop!

There’s something for the whole family at Swissôtel Al Ghurair, from today and until January.

So, without further ado, here are the 9 reasons you should visit Swissôtel Al Ghurair this holiday season

1. Write letters to Santa and your wish may actually come true

Until the night before Christmas (December 24 at 4pm), guests can drop in their letter to Santa, at the lobby and a lucky winner will be chosen daily to go home with an exciting gift.

The most heartfelt letter to Santa will be announced on December 25 on Instagram for the ultimate Christmas present.

2. Lindt is treating everyone to a festive confectionery pop-up

Throughout the festive season, you can pass by the Festive Confectionery Pop-up with LINDT (YUM!) for some cookies, yule log, white chocolate mousse cup, milk chocolate pecan creme brulee and more!

When? Now until January 8, 2023, from 11am – 7pm.

Where? Yasmine Lounge

3. Festive Turkey Takeaway and FREE Delivery

Let the expert chefs at Swissotel Al Ghurair handle the feast, so you don’t have to worry about hosting. We’re talking about a traditional roasted turkey with all your favourite trimmings like roasted chestnuts, Brussels sprouts, herb-roasted potatoes and homemade festive desserts.

When? From today until December 25 and pick it up from the Yasmine Lounge between 11am – 9pm.

How much?

AED499 for a 4kg turkey complete with all trimmings for up to six persons and

AED599 for a 6kg turkey serving up to ten persons.

Place your order 72 hours prior. Terms and conditions apply.

Place your order here!

4. Have a sinfully delicious LINDT Festive Afternoon Tea

Celebrate the festive season over a delicate Afternoon Tea. Enjoy dishes from the specially curated menu including smoked salmon pinwheels, torched duck breast with apricot chutney skewers, warm scones with mascarpone cream & blueberry compote, and baked turkey empanadas. As for the sweet stuff, enjoy chocolate fudge cake, red velvet swiss rolls and pistachio and berry cheesecake shooters, along with a selection of hot chocolates, luxury teas and coffees.

When? The Festive Afternoon Tea is served daily until January 8 between 12pm – 6pm.

How much? AED135 for 2 adults and 2 children up to 12 years. AED39 for additional children.

P.S. Swissotel Al Ghurair is collaborating with Al Jalila Foundation to match the donation of AED 10 per Lindt Festive Afternoon Tea set sold.

Bring the kiddos along because there’s a gingerbread house-making workshop on December 24. They can meet Santa, while parents sip and savour their favourite festive treats.

When? The gingerbread house-making workshop will take place on December 24 from 2pm to 4pm.

How much? Complimentary for two children per two adults who join the Festive Afternoon Tea experience at AED175 and AED75 for additional children.

Don’t forget to book in advance!

5. Christmas Eve Dinner

Celebrate Christmas with a lavish dining experience with your friends and family. The Christmas Eve dinner includes a delicious buffet including turkey roulade stuffed with dates, walnuts, cranberry and apricot sauce, crusted lamb rack, and sweet treats like cherry-filled dark chocolate Yule.

When? December 24 from 7pm – 11pm.

How much? AED179 per adult, AED89 per child aged between 6 to 12 years, and is complimentary for children below 6 years.

6. Christmas Day Brunch

There’s nothing quite like waking up to a cool crisp Christmas morning, opening presents and listening to jingle tunes. Afterwards, head on over to Swissotel Al Ghurair for a spectacular Christmas brunch.

You’d love the menu that includes festive dishes like beef short ribs with Yorkshire pudding, poached salmon with honey-based chutney, warm sticky toffee pudding along with a spread of International buffet.

The “Little Explorers” will have an absolute blast with the special kid’s activities, including a cookie decoration workshop, Zumba class, and meeting Santa Claus.

When? December 25 from 12:30 pm – 4pm

How much? AED179 per adult, AED 89 per child between 6 to 12 years.

7. Swissotel Festive Spa-rkles

Everyone deserves a great festive spa-day before the start of the new year and the best place to do so is at the Swissotel Spa. Unwind with a relaxing 60-minute well-being treatment along with a fresh haircut to give you that boost of confidence as you take on 2023.

When? Until December 31 between 1pm – 10pm

How much? AED250 per person.

For appointments, please call 04 293 3322, email spa.alghurair@swissotel.com, or visit this link!

8. Ring in the New Year with an exquisite dinner at Liwan Restaurant

Bid goodbye to 2022 and kick off the New Year’s Eve celebrations with your loved ones over a FAB dinner. Indulge in your favourite culinary delicacies from the international menu that’s bound to impress your entourage.

When? December 31 between 7pm – 1am

How much? AED179 per adult and AED90 per child between 6 to 12 years, and is complimentary for children below 5 years.

9. After a night of partying 2022 away, what sounds more perfect than a lazy breakfast?

Celebrate the night away and wake up a little later to catch the lazy breakfast at Liwan restaurant. It’s got all your breakfast faves like pancakes, waffles and egg stations.

When? January 1 between 11:30am – 3pm

How much? AED99 per adult and AED65 per child between 6 to 12 years and is complimentary for children below 5 years.

The fine deets

For more info on all the festive dining offers call 04 293 3270, email dining.alghurair@swissotel.com, or visit their site!

To place your order for the turkey takeaway click here!