Here Are The Areas In Dubai Where Rental Apartments Have Either Gone Up Or Down

You might want to consider moving after reading this… properties for sale or rent have fluctuated in price drastically since the dreaded March 2020.

A study conducted by CBRE indicated the Dubai Residential Market Snapshot showed that although the prices of real estate are spiking, transactions have not gone down! People are still buying despite the price hike.

But if you’re thinking you want to upgrade or cut the cost somewhere else, here are the locations in Dubai

These are the areas where the rental costs for apartments are on the rise: (from highest to lowest)

Discovery Gardens Living Legends Jumeirah Downtown DIFC Arjaan Liwan The Greens Festival City Business Bay

And here are the areas where the cost of rental apartments has gone down (from most decrease)

Green Community (DIP) The Old Town Deira Damac Hills (Akoya)

It’s a whole other story if you’re buying an apartment though, click here for those stats!