Here’s Where You Can Catch The Ramadan Iftar Cannons In The UAE

The Iftar Ramadan cannon is a tradition as old as time and they say it originated in Egypt. The UAE also practices the same tradition during the Holy Month.

Dubai Police have been firing the cannon for years at every sunset right before Maghrib prayers to signal the end of the daily fast in Dubai. Each year, they set up in a few locations with some being fixed, like just below the Burj Khalifa or at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Here’s where you can catch the Ramadan cannons in the UAE, this Ramadan

In Dubai:

Expo City Dubai

Burj Khalifa

Dubai Festival City

Madinat Jumeirah

Hatta Souq & Guest House

In Abu Dhabi:

Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Qasr Al-Hosn and Umm Al-Emarat Park in the Mushrif region

Formula Parking in Shahama

In Al Ain:

Zakher area

Al Jahili Fort

and Adnoc Gardens in Al-Dhafra

In Ras Al Khaimah:

Al Qawasim Corniche at the Flagpole