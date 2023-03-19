د . إAEDSRر . س

Here’s Where You Can Catch The Ramadan Iftar Cannons In The UAE

The Iftar Ramadan cannon is a tradition as old as time and they say it originated in Egypt. The UAE also practices the same tradition during the Holy Month.

Dubai Police have been firing the cannon for years at every sunset right before Maghrib prayers to signal the end of the daily fast in Dubai. Each year, they set up in a few locations with some being fixed, like just below the Burj Khalifa or at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Here’s where you can catch the Ramadan cannons in the UAE, this Ramadan

In Dubai:

  • Expo City Dubai
  • Burj Khalifa
  • Dubai Festival City
  • Madinat Jumeirah
  • Hatta Souq & Guest House

In Abu Dhabi:

  • Sheikh Zayed Mosque
  • Qasr Al-Hosn and Umm Al-Emarat Park in the Mushrif region
  • Formula Parking in Shahama
In Al Ain:
  • Zakher area
  • Al Jahili Fort
  • and Adnoc Gardens in Al-Dhafra

In Ras Al Khaimah:

Al Qawasim Corniche at the Flagpole

