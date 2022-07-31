HH Sheikh Hamdan Is Praising This Delivery Driver For His Good Deed

It’s the small acts that can mean so much to someone, or even make such a difference.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a video of a delivery driver doing a praise-worthy good deed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

At a traffic signal, the man walked to the intersection square to remove blocks of cement from the road and ran back to his motorbike

Sheikh Hamdan wrote “an act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”

People on the internet saw Fazza’s story and tried to find him and after a few minutes, he was found. His name is Abdul Ghafoor and he’s a driver for Talabat.

Fazza posted an update to his story, sharing the man’s name and photo, saying “thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

It goes to show that a small act of kindness can go a very long way!