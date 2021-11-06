د . إAEDSRر . س

HH Sheikh Hamdan's Recent Insta Post Will Leave You With A Serious Case Of Wanderlust

In case you didn’t know yet, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and King of Instagram likes to travel…… A LOT!

Fazza recently visited Uzbekistan and his travel snaps from Uzbekistan are BEAUT and make us want to travel there immediately.

Can someone puhleasssseee share what type of phone/camera HH Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai uses?

 

 

 

Fazza had the time of his life in Uzbekistan and this video is proof

The footage shows Fazza enjoying a day in Uzbekistan. From enjoying a meal with such gusto to exploring a reserve for breeding and conservation of falcons in Navoi region and showing off his falconry skills, the Crown Prince is seen having a whale of a time.

And joining him on his adventures is a group of other people, as well as kiddos. Seriously, he has 12.6 million followers on Instagram and we SO understand why. 🙂

This looks so fun, even we, at Lovin Dubai, feel like taking off on our very own mini-break.

How about you guys?

 

