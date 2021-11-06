Latest
HH Sheikh Hamdan's Recent Insta Post Will Leave You With A Serious Case Of Wanderlust
In case you didn’t know yet, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and King of Instagram likes to travel…… A LOT!
Fazza recently visited Uzbekistan and his travel snaps from Uzbekistan are BEAUT and make us want to travel there immediately.
Can someone puhleasssseee share what type of phone/camera HH Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai uses?
Fazza had the time of his life in Uzbekistan and this video is proof
View this post on Instagram
The footage shows Fazza enjoying a day in Uzbekistan. From enjoying a meal with such gusto to exploring a reserve for breeding and conservation of falcons in Navoi region and showing off his falconry skills, the Crown Prince is seen having a whale of a time.
And joining him on his adventures is a group of other people, as well as kiddos. Seriously, he has 12.6 million followers on Instagram and we SO understand why. 🙂
This looks so fun, even we, at Lovin Dubai, feel like taking off on our very own mini-break.
How about you guys?