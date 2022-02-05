HH Sheikh Mohammed Popped Up And Surprised Students Who Were Visiting Expo 2020

The luck these kids have been having at Expo 2020 is undeniable. Imagine walking around the site, thinking you’re in your school field trip then notice His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, pops up.

That’s exactly what happened on February 2, in a video shared by Khalifa Saeed that shows the Dubai Ruler in the act of surprising the students.

So sweet! Just last week, a young boy got to snap a selfie with him at Expo 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Catch the awesome moment below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalifa Saeed (@khalifasaeed)

