They say ‘Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies’… but how can your eyes realize anything without keeping good health or good vision?!

The key to good health and detecting complications at an early stage is 101% about getting regular checkups, and your eyes are no exceptions. Apart from ensuring you have good vision, regular vision screening can lead to preventing as well as controlling diabetes.

And with over 200 years of British eye care, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is more than equipped to cater to all your eye health needs with expert docs and state-of-the-art facilities to guide you to better optic, as well as, overall health.

Now coming down to it, one MAJOR complication of uncontrolled diabetes is the loss of vision and many people remain unaware of their condition until serious symptoms show.

So without further ado, here are 3 reasons how regular eye checkups can help in preventing & controlling diabetes

3. Screening can help prevent and identify early signs of Cataracts

Diabetes is one of the key factors that result in the development of cataracts. Diabetic patients are not only more prone to get cataracts, but they are also more likely to develop them at a younger age and have them worsen.

Dr. Imad Hakim, consultant Ophthalmologist in Cataracts and Refractive vision correction surgery emphasises:

“It is important to keep an eye on changes in vision and if any changes are noticed, visiting an eye specialist is the first step a patient needs to make.”

2. Annual eye examinations can detect early signs of ‘Diabetic Retinopathy’

Diabetic Retinopathy is a retina disease that results in impairment or loss of vision.

Dr Ammar Safar, Medical Director and Consultant Vitreoretinal Surgeon, noted that:

“1 in 3 people who are diabetic develop some form of vision loss due to conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and cataract during their lifetime.”

Vision loss is one of the most common and frightening complications of diabetes but this can be prevented. Dr Avi Gurbaxani, Chief of Retina Service and Consultant in Medical Retina, Uveitis and Cataract comments “Annual eye examinations can help detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy, along with good diabetic and blood pressure control can prevent vision loss.”

And in addition, according to Dr Luisa Sastre, Consultant Medical Retina and Cataract Surgeon, “A healthy lifestyle and a good diet with plenty of exercise can help manage the condition.”

1. Detect and treat ‘Glaucoma’

Glaucoma is a chronic eye disease in which increased pressure in the eye can lead to optic nerve damage resulting in gradual loss of vision.

Given that people with diabetes may be twice as likely to develop glaucoma as non-diabetics, according to Dr Salman Waqar, Consultant Adult Glaucoma and Cataract Surgeon:

“Early detection and prompt treatment of glaucoma are essential to preserving vision. An ongoing and strong support system surrounding you can make all the difference in living a fulfilling life despite glaucoma.”

Dr Mohamed Sayed, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon specialised in Cataract and Glaucoma in Adults and Children states:

“It is also important to remind the community that such conditions are not only prevalent in adults, as diabetes-related eye concerns in children and conditions such as paediatric glaucoma may impact a child’s life, if not detected and treated at a young age.”

Commenting on the importance of World Diabetes Day, Dr. Ammar Safar, said:

“The good news is that the UAE is doing very well at creating public awareness of the risk of diabetes and World Diabetes Day helps to get this message into the community and the workplace. People living with diabetes need to control their condition very carefully through lifestyle adjustments and regular monitoring in order to avoid serious complications such as Diabetic Retinopathy.

The other good news is that with new advances in treatment, vision loss caused by the effects of diabetes on the retina can be treated and even restored if diagnosed early.”

Located in Dubai Healthcare City, Moorfields Dubai provides a comprehensive range of ophthalmic services for patients

Well trained and expert docs at Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai will not only give you appropriate advice for your eyes but also refer you to the right doctor, in order to have a comprehensive approach to your problem.

Examples of common associations:

If you suffer a sudden drop in your vision and you are diagnosed with vascular occlusion in your retina, you could find you have high cholesterol and other cardiovascular conditions

If the whites of your eyes get yellow, this may be a sign of liver problems

If your eyes are red, painful and your vision is impaired and you are diagnosed with a condition called uveitis, this could be because of rheumatic diseases

Itchy red eyes can be due to flare-ups of certain skin conditions, like atopic dermatitis or rosacea

Residents are advised to book regular eye screenings, regardless of whether there are vision symptoms or not. More frequent eye examinations are needed if the patient has active Diabetic Retinopathy that may require treatment.

