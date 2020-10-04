د . إAEDSRر . س

Indian Musician Amaal Malik Adorably Catches Up With Brother From Dubai

It’s time to add Amaal Malik to the list of Dubai lovers!

Indian musician/singer brother duo Armaan and Amaal Malik got on a live chat on Instagram to catch up with each other on Saturday evening. The brothers have been keeping busy in quarantine as well Armaan just dropped a ‘stripped version’ of one of his songs Control. 

While the younger brother’s new video released this weekend, Amaal does not seem to be resting either!

The popular musician/singer is in town to shoot his new music video and has already wrapped up day one shooting for it.

 

 

He joined his kid brother’s live stream to show him around the hotel. Also, great news for fans!

Amaal even gave a glimpse of where he was planning to eat at the hotel: @ribsandbrewsdxb.

Ribs & Brews Dubai

Amaal was all praises when he talked about Dubai handling the Coronavirus situation as he jokingly said to his singer sibling “I think I’m going to stay here for one month.”

He brought up how respectful everyone in the city was with the rules and policies and that it was rather nice how “no one is messing with the protocol”.

The boys signed off on an Arabic note as Amaal exclaimed “Wallah Habibi”!

You can catch their whole conversation here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik) on

