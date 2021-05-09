Instagram Apologises For Removing UAE Users' Content On Sheikh Jarrah

The situation in Sheikh Jarrah is nothing short of dire. The UAE is calling on Israel to de-escalate the situation and assume their responsibilities. Like any movement, concerned folks take to socials to spread awareness. Instagram users in the UAE and around the world have noticed that posts are being removed. UAE users have reported that Instagram is removing content relating to Sheikh Jarrah

Head of Instagram responded saying it was a ‘global technical issue’ and not relating to Sheikh Jarrah in particular Instagram users from the UAE and many countries have reported the same issue. When users uploaded stories, posts, or highlights about Sheikh Jarrah, they would mysteriously disappear. Many users were sent a statement by Instagram saying the hashtag they used is hidden as it does not meet Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

We know that some people are experiencing issues uploading and viewing stories. This is a widespread global technical issue not related to any particular topic and we’re fixing it right now. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) May 6, 2021

Instagram has reported that it was a ‘technical issue’ and apologised for removing Sheikh Jarrah posts Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram took to Twitter to set the record straight. He stated that it was a technical bug that caused users’ content to disappear. Many believed it was censorship. People around the world – from Colombia to East Jerusalem – use our platform to share what’s happening. We know it was a really bad experience. Ultimately I’m accountable for Instagram’s stability, so I own this. I’m very sorry. Mosseri said. Many Palestinian families residing in Sheikh Jarrah have been ordered to leave their homes. The protests have been ongoing but Israeli’s Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the eviction notices.

Many people thought we were removing their content because of what they posted or what hashtag they used, but this bug wasn’t related to the content itself, but rather a widespread issue that has now been fixed. — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) May 7, 2021