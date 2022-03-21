Inventing Anna: Her Real Boyfriend Who Fled To Dubai Is Actually Known As Hunter Lee Soik

We’ve all seen the Netflix show ‘Inventing Anna’ and let’s admit we all tried to mimic her accent. If you’re planning on proceeding with this article just beware that there will be SPOILERS!

Inventing Anna is based on the true story of alleged German socialite scammer Anna Sorokin. The show was created by Shonda Rhimes. The 31-year old Russian is still behind bars for scamming people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in Manhattan, NYC.

For 2 years in New York City, she was dating a ‘Chase Sivorkski’ but his actual identity has been revealed by Cosmopolitan Magazine and New York Post.

Apparently, Anna’s boyfriend Chase fled to Dubai and worked for “the Sheikh” but was that part of the story true?

Anna Sorokin’s rumoured boyfriend is 40-year-old South-Korean American businessman Hunter Lee Soik

The Netflix show is largely based on the article written by journalist, Jessica Pressler, who also was a producer of the show.

In the show when the journalist finally got a hold of Chase, it cuts to him sitting in a living room overlooking the Dubai skyline. He said that he works for the Sheikh and its top-secret stuff. Just like in the show, he was promoting his app but instead of it being named Wake, it’s called Shadow and he did promote it in Dubai, 5 years ago. Although the app didn’t get picked up, he worked on other projects in the UAE.

According to his LinkedIn profile “Hunter spent the past five years working with the Government of Dubai, building deep-tech ecosystems and shaping tech regulation and policy.”