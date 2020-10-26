Here's The Hassle-Free Way To Explore The UAE For The Long Weekend

Hellllllloooooo freedom! We’ve got not one, but TWO long weekends on the horizon and what better use of your FREE weekends than to go forth and explore this great country of ours. AMIRITE?! Enter: invygo This is the hassle-free car subscription that will help you save time, cash and basically lets you live how you want to live. How, you ask?! A car subscription means you can ditch the commitment (and headache!) of owning a car, but you’ll still have a pair of wheels when you want without, (most importantly) costing a fortune. If you like to live on Easy Street, plan your long weekend now with invygo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Invygo (@invygouae) on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

If you download the app, you can order a car directly from your phone! Sort your subscription here.

You have plenty of beautiful drives and heaps of vacation-worthy destinations to choose from Do you want to take a drive on scenic Jebel Jais? Or go glamping in Hatta? The weather is cool enough, (FINALLY!) we’ve been cooped up indoors for MONTHS and NOW is the best time of the year to get out and enjoy the fabbbbb sunshine. And whether you ditched your wheels during COVID, (who needs a car if you’re WFH?) or you’d like to spread your wings and see more of this amazing country, invygo has got you! Looking for a short term driving commitment? With invygo there’s NO deposit, FREE delivery, your car comes from certified dealers, there are flexible subscription options, and the best bit? It’s hassle-free! Your subscription/servicing/registration is all sorted through an app, making it EASY AS PIE to cancel, change your car and modify subscriptions. All you need is your EID and a driving license that’s been valid for a year! Simples! When ordering your car on the app is as easy as ordering your dinner…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Invygo (@invygouae) on Oct 5, 2020 at 3:29am PDT

Which set of wheels do you wanna drive this week? The variety is huge! So you may not want the hassle of OWNING an SUV, but HOW good does a weekend out of the city sound, in the comfort of a Pajero? Roadtrippppppp! You can choose your car based on price range, model, features, colours, year and even contract type, and whether you’re looking for a Sedan, SUV, Hatchback, Sportscar or a van… The gang’s ALL here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Invygo (@invygouae) on Sep 18, 2020 at 12:25am PDT