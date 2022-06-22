Its Official! EXPO City Has Been Chosen As The Venue For COP28

The Expo 2020 Dubai has finally revealed to us its next chapter – The EXPO City!

And the best part? this City of the Future has also been chosen as the proud venue host of the COP 28 Climate Conference.

Honestly, we can’t imagine a more fitting event for this smart city.

What is the COP28?

The Conference of the Parties climate conference is the annual meeting of world leaders to decide effective solutions to tackle climate change and its impacts.

The upcoming sessions will inspire more urgent action- meaning tougher regulations with stronger impacts. This involves actions like reducing or eliminating dependence on fossil fuels and increasing the usage of renewable energy sources.

COP27 will take place in Egypt this November 2022.

COP28, which will happen in the Expo City Dubai is scheduled to run for 12 days, from 6 to 17 November 2023.

This City of the Future

The Expo City is the continuation of the vision established by the EXPO 2020 Dubai. It demonstrates the key goals of the EXPO 2020- sustainability, opportunity, and mobility.

It will re-open to the public in October 2022 and will have residents and businesses too.

Another great point about this city? It will be completely car-free!

That’s right- no more honking or traffic- just a couple of happy pedestrians walking to their next destination in a 15-minute city!

The famous EXPO message ‘Connecting minds, creating the future,’ is coming true once again

The EXPO 2020’s resounding success in uniting nations around the world under one large event, during a global pandemic, was no simple task.

So it makes sense that the newly repurposed EXPO city would be the ideal venue to unite all nations in the face of a looming climate crisis.

Through COP 28, the UAE hopes to formulate innovative ideas that will combat climate change and inspire other countries to work toward a more sustainable future.