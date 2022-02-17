This One-Day-Only Event Had Foodies Making Their Fave Japanese Dishes From Home!!

Imagine an event where you could learn the basics of preparing Japanese cuisine from the pros themselves.

An event that was hosted on Feb 10, in Dubai became the talk of the town for this very reason.

This event featured Japanese recipes that can be prepared at home and Arabic recipes that use Japanese products so that people can become familiar with Japanese food in their daily lives. There was no better way to start the new year than by learning the hacks to filling yet healthy meals?

Mr. Shiro Ohkubo, Managing Director and General Manager of Summit Trading Company L.L.C., who was appointed Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, introduced the charm of Japanese foods.

Foodies learned to make Futomaki (thick sushi rolls) with a kit that will include frozen fish, Japanese rice, and a bamboo roller

The fun part was that each participant was handed out a kit to take part!

Such a hack on saving up and learning to make your favourite Japanese dishes on your own

The deets:

This event was an opportunity to introduce Japanese food and recipes using Japanese ingredients readily available in Dubai.

Where? Mamalu Kitchen, Nakheel Mall, Dubai, UAE

