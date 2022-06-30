Exclusive: Jason Atherton Has Left Marina Social

Jason Atherton a British Michelin Chef has recently left Marina Social by Jason Atherton. The restaurant is located at the Intercontinental Dubai Marina and was opened by him in September 2015.

Marina Social has always been a popular restaurant here in Dubai

This restaurant is a firm favourite to all, from its beautiful setting and incredible menu. However, Lovin Dubai can now exclusively reveal that Jason Atherton is leaving to pursue another dream of his. Marina Social won’t be the same without him.

His journey started when he moved to Dubai in 2002 to open Gordon Ramsay’s Verre

He first arrived in Dubai in 2001 with Angela Hartnett to open Gordon Ramsay’s Verre at Hilton Dubai Creek. Atherton was the head chef at the restaurant for 3 years.

A love story flourished when Jason Atherton met his now wife, Irha Atherton at Verre in Dubai in 2002

He was a chef at Verre and she was a receptionist of the Hilton Dubai Creek. It took Atherton 6 tries until Irha finally accepted to go out on a date with him. A few dates later, the couple fell in love and got married! They celebrated where their love started right here in Dubai.

Atherton packed up and moved back to London to open ‘Maze’ with Gordon Ramsay in 2004

He worked with Gordon Ramsay at Maze in London, UK and got his first Michelin star for the restaurant.

Jason Atherton began his own empire in 2010 and has been a restauranteur ever since

He left Maze after 6 years of being there and set up the ‘Social Company’ in 2011. He opened his first restaurant ‘Pollen Street Social’ in London and won a Michelin Star within 3 months of its opening in 2011.

Atherton was spotted heading out of Grosvenor House, Dubai – watch this space!

The 3 time Michelin Star winner is rumored to be opening his latest Dubai venture in Q4 after recently leaving Marina Social. Smells like something new is cooking, watch this space!