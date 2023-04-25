Feature
Tributes Are Pouring In For A Beloved Dubai Chef Who Passed Away Over Eid
Sad news for the restaurant community in Dubai as it mourns the loss of a beloved chef.
With the permission of his family…
A colleague has arranged a page to support the family he leaves behind. Find more information here.
100% of the support will go towards the family to support paying any funeral bills, home expenses, and hospital bills when the mother delivers, according to the page.
Residents are sharing their happy memories
Oh how sad 😢 I do remember him because of his smile every time he delivered my pizza and he was just the politest man. Thanks for the donation link. – Vgamblin
I am so sorry to hear this abrar was such a great soul, we are saddened to hear this – chefsteve_13
So sorry for this loss, indeed Abrar was a very familiar happy face. Thank you for taking care of his family and giving us the opportunity to contribute 💔 – Sofunnyredfish