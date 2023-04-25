Tributes Are Pouring In For A Beloved Dubai Chef Who Passed Away Over Eid

Sad news for the restaurant community in Dubai as it mourns the loss of a beloved chef.

On Saturday, April 22, Abrar passed away while on vacation in his home country of Pakistan. Abrar was part of the Freedom Pizza and Jetlagged Chef family for five years and he’s fondly remembered for his bubbly personality, his great soul and his polite nature.

The sad news was shared with the public and many who had the pleasure of meeting or working alongside Arbrar shared their messages of condolence. Arbrar was the sole earner for his family back home in Pakistan and a colleague is helping arrange support for Arbar’s pregnant wife through this difficult time.

A colleague has arranged a page to support the family he leaves behind. Find more information here.

100% of the support will go towards the family to support paying any funeral bills, home expenses, and hospital bills when the mother delivers, according to the page.

Residents are sharing their happy memories

Oh how sad 😢 I do remember him because of his smile every time he delivered my pizza and he was just the politest man. Thanks for the donation link. – Vgamblin

I am so sorry to hear this abrar was such a great soul, we are saddened to hear this – chefsteve_13

So sorry for this loss, indeed Abrar was a very familiar happy face. Thank you for taking care of his family and giving us the opportunity to contribute 💔 – Sofunnyredfish

Our condolences to Abrar’s family at this tragic time