New Scooter And Cycling Tracks Rolled Out In JLT

If you’ve been out enjoying the B-E-Autiful evenings of late in the JLT area, you’ll have spotted brand new cycling and scooter tracks.

The yellow markings have been added throughout JLT walkways to mark where cyclists and scooters are permitted to roll.

(And yup, MORE scoot-ees are on the way following an update on Monday, scroll for deets)

New tracks for cyclists and scooters have appeared in Dubai, a trial period for scooters is expected to be launched in certain areas next week