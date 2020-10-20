د . إAEDSRر . س

New Scooter And Cycling Tracks Rolled Out In JLT

If you’ve been out enjoying the B-E-Autiful evenings of late in the JLT area, you’ll have spotted brand new cycling and scooter tracks.

The yellow markings have been added throughout JLT walkways to mark where cyclists and scooters are permitted to roll.

(And yup, MORE scoot-ees are on the way following an update on Monday, scroll for deets)

New tracks for cyclists and scooters have appeared in Dubai, a trial period for scooters is expected to be launched in certain areas next week

Although one concerned resident reached out to DMCC on Twitter already to say the tracks caused her first accident

Why did you turn the safe #JLT walkway into a cycling and scooter track? Had our first accident with a cyclist today and I am sure there will be many more. This was likely well-intentioned but is a complete failure. Happy to help fix it… let’s talk!

Via TW @HudaShaka

On Tuesday, Dubai’s Crown Prince Tweeted about a new E-Scooter pilot project that’s rolling out next week

Two local companies have partnered up and gov authorities are working to introduce new public services in Dubai as part of enriching the city’s smart infrastructure.

And a trial is expected to begin week in five zones, according to The Khaleej Times, across Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December St, Al Rigga and Jumeirah Lake Towers.

A decision to use scooters moving forward will be based on the trial period; the zones were selected for reasons like population density availability of public transport services, integrated infrastructure, and high traffic safety records, according to the report.

Zip forward to 2.58 to see the cool Careem scooters you’ll soon be able to trial

Listen To Lovin Daily: The UAE Officially Approves Peace Deal With Israel

Comments
