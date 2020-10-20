Announcements
New Scooter And Cycling Tracks Rolled Out In JLT
If you’ve been out enjoying the B-E-Autiful evenings of late in the JLT area, you’ll have spotted brand new cycling and scooter tracks.
The yellow markings have been added throughout JLT walkways to mark where cyclists and scooters are permitted to roll.
(And yup, MORE scoot-ees are on the way following an update on Monday, scroll for deets)
New tracks for cyclists and scooters have appeared in Dubai, a trial period for scooters is expected to be launched in certain areas next week
Although one concerned resident reached out to DMCC on Twitter already to say the tracks caused her first accident
Why did you turn the safe #JLT walkway into a cycling and scooter track? Had our first accident with a cyclist today and I am sure there will be many more. This was likely well-intentioned but is a complete failure. Happy to help fix it… let’s talk!
Via TW @HudaShaka
On Tuesday, Dubai’s Crown Prince Tweeted about a new E-Scooter pilot project that’s rolling out next week
Two local companies have partnered up and gov authorities are working to introduce new public services in Dubai as part of enriching the city’s smart infrastructure.
And a trial is expected to begin week in five zones, according to The Khaleej Times, across Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December St, Al Rigga and Jumeirah Lake Towers.
A decision to use scooters moving forward will be based on the trial period; the zones were selected for reasons like population density availability of public transport services, integrated infrastructure, and high traffic safety records, according to the report.
We were also briefed on the E-Scooter pilot project, which was launched as a partnership between two local companies & three global counterparts. It is our goal to introduce new public services in Dubai as part of enriching the city’s smart infrastructure.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 19, 2020
Zip forward to 2.58 to see the cool Careem scooters you’ll soon be able to trial
سمو الشيخ #حمدان_بن_محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم يدشن الجيل الجديد من محطات حافلات المواصلات العامة في منطقة #الغبيبة، التي تعد أحدث محطات الحافلات التي تتميز بتصميمها الهندسي الحديث، وتكاملها مع محطات وسائل النقل الجماعي.@Akhbar_Alemarat #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات pic.twitter.com/iAzTW7izoo
— RTA (@rta_dubai) October 19, 2020