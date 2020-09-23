د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Get Up To 70% Off Your Favourite Drinks At The Big Daddy IPL Reductions Until November 10

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The IPL is taking place across the UAE and the buzz on the ground is huge!

Due to COVID, you’re more likely to be watching the matches from home, and with that info, we bring you BIG news.

Brace yourselves peeps… JMK Cellars are going BIG for IPL.

Every single week, for the rest of the tournament, you can grab between 50% and 70% reductions on allllll your favourite beverages, running until November 10.. Get involved!

Pssst, there’s a MEGA 4-day sale coming on October 1 – October 4 to celebrate the Big Daddy birthday bash.

There has NEVER been a better time to stock up!

Grab your keys and get on the road to RAK to grab the epic IPL drink deals

The Big Daddy IPL reductions are doing you a solid with 70% off brands in store

That’s right folks, up to 70%!

So if you’re in the mood for a road trip, or if you need to stock up… NOW IS THE TIME.

The IPL reductions will run for the duration of the league. Don’t miss ’em!

Plus, JMK Cellars are hosting a mega ONCE-IN-A-YEAR sale from October 1 – October 4 to celebrate the Big Daddy birthday bash – GET IN LINE!

via GIPHY

The important bits

The Big Daddy sale is happening October 1 – October 4

The IPL reductions are running until November 10!

For more info, call 05 2407 9950 or 05 6468 9213

JMK Cellars sells alcoholic beverages

Find JMK Cellars here

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?