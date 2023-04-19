Jo Koy Is Bringing An Unforgettable Laughter-Fest To Abu Dhabi This October

Get ready to laugh until you feel the abs forming because Jo Koy is coming to Abu Dhabi this October for his World Tour! You read that right; the internationally renowned comedian is all set to bring you a memorable laughter-fest right in the capital of the UAE.

Jo Koy is ready to turn out unique, hard-hitting wit and creative storytelling to the stage at his World Tour in Abu Dhabi. This show will be bigger and better than ever, so grab your tickets NOW!

Get your tix via PlatinumList and Etihad Arena.

Get ready to laugh like never before at Jo Koy’s World Tour

Be the first to see the renowned Filipino-American’s all NEW material at his World Tour in Abu Dhabi this year. Blu Blood is coming in clutch in association with Experience Abu Dhabi and Yas Island by bringing you this one-of-a-kind comedic show in the capital city.

Where? Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When? 28 October 2023

Tix start from AED180, so get yours now via PlatinumList and Etihad Arena.

Mark your calendars for October 28, and get ready to watch a memorable comedy routine at Jo Koy’s World Tour!

Following his show in Dubai last year, Jo Koy’s unique brand of humour is taking the stage in Abu Dhabi. Tickets start from AED180, so grab yours from PlatinumList or Etihad Arena.

