Joe Biden Is In And UAE Leaders Are Congratulating The New President Of The United States!

WHAT. A. DAY.

Joe Biden has been officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. The inauguration ceremony, which was watched around the world and untraditionally not attended by former POTUS Donald Trump, was a historic moment where Joe Biden made a passionate plea for a ‘united’ future. 

‘Let’s get to work’ Joe Biden has set about cancelling Trump orders, first and foremost, America has rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement

It’s now mandatory for Americans to wear masks on federal property

Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America.

POTUS, Joe Biden

And President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the new President on his inauguration

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces each sent cables saying they wish for further growth to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, according to Wam.ae.

 

