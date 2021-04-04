The UAE Declares Solidarity With Jordan And Support For King Abdullah

Following reports suggesting an attempted coup in Jordan, Jordanian authorities have raided the palace of senior members of the Jordanian royal family.

And the UAE has affirmed its full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

A report from Emirates news agency Wam.ae expressed the UAE’s full support for any measures taken by King of Jordan, King Abdullah II, and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to preserve the security and stability of Jordan and defuse any attempt that seeks to jeopardise either.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs said in a statement that based on the close and historical ties that bind the two brotherly countries and their leaderships, the UAE affirms that the security and stability of Jordan is an integral part of its own security.

The Ministry also affirmed the UAE’s full and absolute support for all decisions and measures taken by the King and Crown Prince of Jordan, in order to protect Jordan’s security and stability and preserve its gains.