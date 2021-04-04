Lowdown On The UAE Ramadan Fasting Timings

Here is a quick breakdown of the fasting timings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the holy month of Ramadan, which will last for 30 days.

Depending on moon sighting, Ramadan is likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13 followed by Eid Al Fitr, which is predicted to fall on Thursday, May 13.

Fasting hours on day 1 would be 14 hours and four minutes.

Fasting timings:

4:43am in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Ramadan

6:47pm – Iftar

By day 30, fasting timings will increase to 14 hours and 46 minutes.