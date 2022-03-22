Spend An Afternoon Indulging In Luxury At The Vintage Brunch

Dubai peeps love brunch and honestly, who could blame ’em? It’s a divine mix of breakfast and lunch, not too early or too late, lively music, and good company.

If you’re wondering where you should brunch next, we got you!

Make your way to the elegant, unhurried, and luxurious Vintage Brunch at Jumeirah Al Qasr for a FAB afternoon! Video Unavailable

The Vintage Brunch is going to put you in a positively lively mood

This elegant Dubai beach hotel is hosting a brunch but with an awesome vintage vibe.

The Vintage Brunch is serving an awesome array of international cuisines from seafood to Asian and Italian. And to end things on a sweet note, you can choose from a selection of mouth-watering desserts, paired with fine bevvies. Round up your mates and enjoy a heavenly feast with free-flowing drinks as you watch the Can-Can dancers and live band completely shift the atmosphere.

Prices:

AED420 with soft beverages

AED550 with cocktails and prosecco

AED720 with bubbly

P.S. there’s a spectacular after-party at Bar Buci just next door, which is the newest Parisian-inspired terrace bar in town. The party is from 4pm – 6pm.

The fine details

Every Saturday from 1pm – 4:30pm

At Jumeirah Al Qasr across The Hide and Arboretum.

Click here to book!