These 2 Poppin’ Brunches Will Rock Your Saturdays!

Looking for something to make your Saturday plans pop? Well, picture this… You and the gang are munching down on exceptional food, enjoying buzzing tunes, and sipping on refreshing bevvies. JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is taking your brunch experience to a whole new level with these 2 brunches, one created for those who wanna party and the other is perfect for foodies.

Save up to 30% off on the fabulous Wanderlust Brunch at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Embrace this one-stop culinary journey around the world at this epic Saturday Brunch! Wanderlust is bringing you more than 10 live food stations and a broad beverage selection for you to indulge in. That’s not all, they’ve also got rockin’ party beats from DJ Adam J.

Continue your brunch experience at Café Artois After Party and get access to an extra hour and a half of unlimited hops and grape package for just AED125 or an unlimited hop, grape and mixed drinks package for AED175.

When: Every Saturday from 1 pm – 4pm

Where: Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Price: The new price deal comes in from Saturday March 4, with Dhs349 for men and Dhs299 for women.

Click here to make a reservation.

If you’re looking for something with a jaw-dropping view then the Prime68 Brunch is the one for you

Get ready to dig into some delish Prime steaks and your fave signature dishes at the Prime68 Brunch! Kick off your Saturday with lively music, a delectable menu, and a FABULOUS view like no other.

Where? Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Price? 295 per person including soft drinks – AED495 per person including house bevvies and sparkling vino

Click here to make a reservation.

