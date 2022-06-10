Kevin Hart Is Going Around Adding A Little Hart Onto Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Do you know what a Chief Island Officer is? No? We didn’t either but we do know who holds that title ever so proudly. He is the king of comedy. He is Kevin Hart! Kevin has flown to Abu Dhabi to put a little Hart on Yas Island (pun intended)

https://cdn.lovin.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/1/2022/06/07160251/YAS_KH_YAS-BAY_PR.mp4

He is kicking back in style at one of the exclusive beach clubs of Yas Bay Waterfront to add a little HART to everything

Chief Island Officer Hart has successfully added his touch to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, and now it’s time to do the same to Yas Bay Waterfront!

Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront is Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. So no wonder it’s Kevin’s favourite place!

If you do hop onto the island, you might be able to catch Kevin’s Sea-I-O Swag and get your hands on Kevin’s ‘pre-worn swimming trunks’, ‘pre-suckled snorkels’ and ‘pre-rubbed towels.’ There’s no pun there – it’s really just the scent of a successful comedian rubbed on some items!

The important deets

Watch Kevin as he Hart-ifies Yas Island (sorry ’bout the puns).

For more info, click HERE!