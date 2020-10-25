Latest
WATCH: Victorious Khabib RETIRES From UFC After Abu Dhabi Win
“I promised my mother this is going to be my last fight.”
An emotional and surprise farewell from Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fought and won his final UFC fight in Abu Dhabi this morning, before announcing his retirement.
The MMA superstar, who lost his father due to COVID-19 related complications in July this year surprised everyone by bidding farewell to the sport and thanking his team after retaining his undefeated Light Weight title in just two round versus Justin Gaethje.
He achieved his mission, to become the number one fighter, and now he’s stepping down…
I only want one thing from the UFC, I want to be the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
😮😮😮 UNBEATEN Khabib announces his retirement after beating Justin Gaethje on Yas Island. He dedicated the training and the fight to his late father who died in July due to health complications relating to COVID19 #lovindubai #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/3vSKJfySOj
— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) October 25, 2020
The fighter dedicated the training and the win to his late father
When ALLAH with you, nobody can break you, nobody,
Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise