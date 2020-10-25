د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Victorious Khabib RETIRES From UFC After Abu Dhabi Win

“I promised my mother this is going to be my last fight.”

An emotional and surprise farewell from Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fought and won his final UFC fight in Abu Dhabi this morning, before announcing his retirement.

The MMA superstar, who lost his father due to COVID-19 related complications in July this year surprised everyone by bidding farewell to the sport and thanking his team after retaining his undefeated Light Weight title in just two round versus Justin Gaethje.

He achieved his mission, to become the number one fighter, and now he’s stepping down…

I only want one thing from the UFC, I want to be the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

The fighter dedicated the training and the win to his late father

When ALLAH with you, nobody can break you, nobody,
Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

Ahead of the fight, Khabib shared this letter, ‘a father to his son’ and titled is simply, ‘miss you father’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGpzvYaKame/

