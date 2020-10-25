WATCH: Victorious Khabib RETIRES From UFC After Abu Dhabi Win

“I promised my mother this is going to be my last fight.”

An emotional and surprise farewell from Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fought and won his final UFC fight in Abu Dhabi this morning, before announcing his retirement.

The MMA superstar, who lost his father due to COVID-19 related complications in July this year surprised everyone by bidding farewell to the sport and thanking his team after retaining his undefeated Light Weight title in just two round versus Justin Gaethje.

He achieved his mission, to become the number one fighter, and now he’s stepping down…