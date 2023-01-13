Kick Off Your Healthy 2023 Resolutions With A Little Laugh Therapy At This Comedy Show

It’s a new year and even if you’re deciding ‘new year, new me’ is cliche, at least make the effort to make 2023 your year! Make this new year yours and say goodbye to all that drama. Block that ex, go to the beach, eat your greens, and have a little laugh therapy.

If you don’t know where to go for a little light-hearted laugh therapy, look no further than The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates on January 27 because something amazing is going down.

One of South Africa’s longest-running flagship comedy brands, KNQ (Kings and Queens of comedy) is heading down to Dubai for the very first time

So, who are the kings and queens who’ll make your tummy ache from laughter?

The power-packed line-up will include Loyiso Gola, Nik Rabinowitz, Alfred Adriaan, and Simmi Areff with local comedians Imah Dumagay and Abz Ali.

While it’s fun to watch comedians on Netflix, nothing beats the thrill of seeing them in person with a group of your best mates.

Kick off your healthy resolutions at QNA on January 27!

The important deets

When? January 27 from 8:30pm (doors open at 8pm)

Where? The Theatre, at Mall Of The Emirates

How much? Tickets start from AED150. Click here to get your tickets NOW!

P.S the show is rated PG-13